Milwaukee hosts Colorado after Woodruff’s solid outing

Colorado Rockies (31-44, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-6, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.49 ERA, .92 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -244, Rockies +203; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts against Arizona.

The Brewers are 20-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .301.

The Rockies have gone 6-28 away from home. Colorado ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .246 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .321.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-6. Devin Williams notched his third victory and Kolten Wong went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Daniel Bard registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and is slugging .424.

Garrett Hampson ranks second on the Rockies with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .434.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Ryan McMahon: (forearm), Matt Adams: (elbow).

