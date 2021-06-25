Judge acknowledges Floyd family pain, sentences Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Judge Peter Cahill told George Floyd’s family members that “I acknowledge and hear the pain that you’re feeling” before sentencing a former Minneapolis police officer to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder. Cahill didn’t say much during Derek Chauvin’s sentencing hearing but instead issued a 22-page memorandum explaining his rationale for the sentence, saying it’s “not the appropriate time” to be “profound or clever.” His sentence was 10 years above the presumptive penalty in sentencing guidelines. Cahill told Chauvin that was “based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd.”