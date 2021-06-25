Japan’s Toshiba chairman fails to win shareholder approval

TOKYO (AP) — Battered Japanese nuclear and electronics giant Toshiba Corp. has faced off with shareholders, seeking to shake off serious questions about governance at the once revered brand. After a meeting lasting nearly three hours, Tokyo-based Toshiba failed to win shareholder approval for the reappointment of Chairman Osamu Nagayama and one other member of the board of directors. The other nine candidate were approved at Friday’s meeting. The company had removed two nominations in a last-minute move to placate disgruntled stockholders. Nagayama came under pressure to resign after an independent investigation said Toshiba officials colluded with the Japanese government to curb foreign investors’ influence at the shareholder meeting last year.