Illinois man charged in officer attack during Jan. 6 riot

CHICAGO (AP) — A man has become at least the 11th Illinois resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Forty-three-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, in central Illinois, was arrested Thursday and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Woods is the first of the approximately 500 arrested in the insurrection to be accused of assaulting a member of the media.

In the complaint, prosecutors say video footage shows Woods tripping a U.S. Capitol police officer who had been sprayed with bear mace, and tackling a cameraman.