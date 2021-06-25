Hashimoto: ‘No spectators’ still possible for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A “no-spectator” Olympics remains an option according to the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee Seiko Hashimoto. The admission comes just days after Hashimoto announced that up to 10,000 local fans would be allowed into venues when the Olympics open officially in four weeks. But organizers seem to be backing down slightly after a COVID-19 panel for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported there is a “sign of resurgence” of infections in Tokyo. The panel said infections grew by 11% with more Delta variant cases being detected. Organizers say they will take a another look at fan limits after the current “quasi-state of emergency” ends on July 11.