Knife attack in Germany leaves several dead, suspect held

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a man armed with a long knife has killed an unspecified number of people and injured others in the southern city of Wuerzburg before being shot by police and arrested. It was unclear how many people were killed or injured in Friday’s attack in a central part of the city. Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks. Bavaria’s top security official, Joachim Herrmann, was on his way to Würzburg, a city of about 130,000 people located between Munich and Frankfurt.