Flash Flood Watch until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Illinois and northwest

Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook,

De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Kane, Kendall, Lee, Northern Cook,

Northern Will and Southern Cook. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and

Porter.

* Through Saturday morning

* Several rounds of torrential rainfall producing thunderstorms will

move through northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana through

early Saturday morning. Additional rounds of thunderstorms may

occur into early Sunday morning, as well. Accordingly, the Flash

Flood Watch may be extended.

* Flooding of low-lying areas including farm fields, ditches, and

roadways is possible. Additionally, rises in water levels in

rivers and streams are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not

yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a

dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers,

creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and

be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&