Flash Flood Watch until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Illinois and Iowa, including the following areas, in

Illinois, Bureau, Henry IL, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island and

Whiteside. In Iowa, Cedar, Clinton, Johnson, Keokuk, Louisa,

Muscatine, Scott and Washington.

* Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood

prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of

their banks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

