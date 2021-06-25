Ex-cop breaks his silence at sentencing in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former police Officer Derek Chauvin has broken his silence at his sentencing for the murder of George Floyd, offering condolences to Floyd’s family and saying he hopes more will come out in the future to give them “some peace of mind.”

Chauvin, 45, could get a decades long prison sentence.

Removing his COVID-19 mask, he addressed the court only briefly and said he could not say much because of the federal civil rights trial he is still facing.