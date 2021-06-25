Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for murder of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced this afternoon to 22.5 years in prison.

Chauvin was convicted in April for killing George Floyd. He faced up to 40 years in prison.

Chauvin was arrested following Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. During an attempt to take Floyd in custody, video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Floyd could be heard pleading with officers to get off, saying “I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin was arrested on May 29, 2020 and charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Several people gave victim impact statements to begin Friday’s hearing. Those people included Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter, two of Floyd’s brothers (Terrance and Philonise) and Floyd’s nephew Brandon Williams.

Floyd’s daughter appeared through a recorded video. She said “I ask about him all the time.”

When asked what she would say to her dad if she could see him again she said "It would be I miss you and I love you."

Philonise Floyd said the following during his statement:

"Every day, I have begged for justice to be served, reliving the execution of George while others begged and pleaded for officer Chauvin to simply just allow George to take a breath. I haven't had a real night's sleep because of the nightmares I constantly have, hearing my brother beg and plead for his life over and over again. Even saying, 'they're going to kill me, please, officer,' screaming for our mom."

Minnesota Assistant State’s Attorney General Matthew Frank then spoke to the court. He said the case is not about all police officers.

"This case wasn't about police officers, all police officers. It wasn't about policing,” Frank said. “This case was about Derek Chauvin disregarding all that training he received and assaulting Mr. Floyd until he suffocated to death."

Derek Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, also spoke to the court, calling her son “a good man.”

"On Nov. 25, 2020, not only did Derek's life change forever, but so did mine and my family's, Derek devoted 19 years of his life to the Minneapolis Police Department," Pawlenty said. "It's been difficult for me to hear and read what the media, public and prosecution team believe Derek to be an aggressive, heartless and uncaring person. I can tell you that is far from the truth."

Chauvin’s lead attorney Eric Nelson also spoke to the court. He called the impact of the trial “profound.”

"The impact it's had on the community is profound," Nelson said. "It goes far beyond what happened on May 25th of last year. It's been at the forefront of our national consciousness and has weaved its way into every, nearly every facet of our lives from entertainment that we consume to the presidential politics."

Chauvin spoke briefly to the court following Nelson. He offered his condolences to the family.

"I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family," Chauvin said. "There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind."

With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

CNN contributed to this article.