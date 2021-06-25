Charity golf outing gives back to Rockford students

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Golfers hit the links Friday afternoon at Aldeen Golf Club in Rockford to raise money for Rockford students to get to college.

As part of the Rockford Promise Program, Rockford high school students are able to receive grant money to attend Northern Illinois University.

"There are so many aspects to it," Rockford Promise Board Member Keith Kruchten said.

"In one way we try to create the aspects of college where the expectation is you do move on and you do get that degree."

Kruchten also says the program aims to push students who earn degrees in their respective field to use it to give back to their community.

"The more students that we can make it more easy for them to go to school the better Rockford will be."

Kruchten adds that the program's would benefit the community just as much as the students.

"The investment into education is the best investment that we as a community can make," he said.

If we really want to make those transformative changes that we've been talking about as a community, we really need to rally together to support programs like Rockford Promise." he said.