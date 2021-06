FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport Police say people are stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at nursing homes.

Police say the thefts happened between the middle of May to June 24.

In order to steal a catalytic converter from a car, a person has to crawl underneath. If you see someone carrying one or have any info, call Freeport Police at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crimestoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.