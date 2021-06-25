Kentucky’s second-largest city bans ‘no-knock’ warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s second-largest city has joined Breonna Taylor’s hometown of Louisville in banning the use of “no-knock” warrants. The Lexington council voted 10-5 to ban no-knock warrants Thursday night. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton signed the ordinance Friday. Last year, the Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Council voted to ban the warrants, which permit officers to enter a home or residence without knocking. The change came after Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police as officers burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation in March 2020. No drugs were found at her home.