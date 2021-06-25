3 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic

PRAGUE (AP) — A rare tornado has torn through southeastern Czech Republic, killing at least three people and injuring hundreds of others. The tornado formed during a series of strong thunderstorms that hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages have been badly damaged, with entire buildings turned into ruins and cars overturned. Over 120,000 households were without electricity. Extra police and the military were sent to the area, and rescuers from around the country were being helped by those from neighboring Austria and Slovakia. The prime minister called the damage a huge tragedy.