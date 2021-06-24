US plans to evacuate thousands of Afghans who helped US

The Biden administration plans to evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who worked with U.S. forces during the long war. Senior administration officials say they would go to other countries while their applications for entry into the United States are processed. The White House has started to brief lawmakers on the outlines of their plans. With U.S. and NATO forces facing a Sept. 11 deadline to leave Afghanistan, the Biden administration has faced increased pressure from lawmakers, veterans and others to evacuate thousands of Afghans who helped U.S. military operations. The administration intends to carry out the evacuation later this summer.