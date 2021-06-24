UK urged to deliver on policies to deal with climate change

LONDON (AP) — The British government is being urged by its own climate advisers to deliver on its promises to deal with climate change or risk undermining a key environmental summit that it is hosting at the end of the year. Among some 200 recommendations in a report published Thursday, the advisory Climate Change Committee said policies are urgently need to make homes more energy-efficient, accelerate the shift to electric cars and encourage people to eat less meat. The government has pledged to cut emissions by at least 68% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. It has laid out its hope that other countries will bring forward their own ambitious plans to cut emissions and set net zero targets.