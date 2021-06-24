Sky rout Liberty 91-68 for franchise-record 7th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-68 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh consecutive victory. Candace Parker added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and nine assists for Chicago, which also routed New York on Tuesday night. The Sky won six games in a row in 2012 and 2013. Michaela Onyenwere scored 16 points to lead New York. Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb both added 14.