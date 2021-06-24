SIU students, faculty & visitors must be vaccinated or wear masks this fall

(WSIL) -- SIU Carbondale won't require vaccines for most students this fall.

In an internal email sent to our sister station, News 3, SIU says "on-campus students (i.e., students who are participating in on-campus classes or activities) will need to either obtain a vaccine before coming to campus or plan to wear a mask and participate in periodic testing until it is determined by health experts that this asymptomatic testing is no longer necessary."

In some circumstances, such as student athletes and students in health career fields of study, vaccinations may be required.

These students will be informed of such requirements by directors, program leaders or others in their specific area.

SIU is strongly encouraging as many students, and SIU faculty and staff to be vaccinated before classes begin.