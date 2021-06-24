Scattered soaking rain may bring a flash flood side effect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pockets of heavy rainfall will help with the drought conditions, but we still are at risk of seeing flash flooding. Strong thunderstorms may stick around in the forecast for several days before quieter weather settles in.

Soggy through Saturday:

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms and soaking downpours are possible through the start of the weekend. There will be plenty of long breaks of dry weather, so we at least won't see a washout as you make your weekend plans.

Our first chance at storms slides in late overnight. Showers and downpours are possible, though the strongest of the storms looks to line up south of I-80. We may still get a few strong storms or rounds of torrential downpours, so watch out for water in the roads early Friday morning.

On-and-off rainfall may stick around for most of Friday morning. We might catch a break in the spotty rainfall Friday afternoon and evening. Check the radar before heading out, but you may get a few hours of dry weather to enjoy as the weekend begins. If we get that break in the action, look for temperatures to jump into the middle 80's Friday afternoon.

More scattered storms and downpours are in the mix for Friday night and Saturday. Again, there will be breaks in the rain every so often, as Saturday morning looks somewhat dry. The storms may bring a risk of strong winds and hail, so keep a watchful eye on the Interactive Radar as we get deeper into the weekend. Temperatures warm into the upper 70's on Saturday.

In total, a couple inches of rainfall is possible in the Stateline. The farther south you move, the more likely flash flooding and high rain totals are. Watch out for flooded roads, and find a different route if you see water in the road.

More rain into next week:

The weather pattern stalls out for a while through Sunday and early next week. This could keep sporadic storms and the threat of torrential rainfall and flooding going.

Sunday may only feature showers and gentler rainfall, but we can't rule out the occasional thunderstorm just yet. Monday and Tuesday have low chances for scattered showers and storms. With the air staying pretty humid, both of those days could provide rounds of heavy rainfall if the ingredients line up right.

Temperatures hover around 80 degrees early next week. Since the weather pattern stalls out, you'll see very similar weather for a few days in a row.

Quieter for the holiday:

The soggy weather pattern may get the boot by the middle of next week. Rain chances slowly dry up, with quieter and less humid weather by the end of next week.

This may time out well with the holiday weekend coming up. Our 10-day forecast, for now, shows warm and less humid weather with plenty of sunshine as the 4th of July rolls around. We are still a ways out, so the forecast could change a little as we get closer to the holiday. For now, the weather looks favorable for the festivities next week.