Rockford man wanted on first degree murder charges

9:45 am
Brandon Taylor
Brandon Taylor is wanted on first degree murder charges.
15th Ave. Shooting
Rockford Police on scene of a murder on 15th Ave. in October of 2020.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department has announced charges stemming from a 2020 murder.

Police say three people have been charged with the murder of a 46-year-old woman last October.

Here's who has been charged:

  • Nakeithian Johnson, 30, faces first degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery charges
  • Dory Love, 40, faces first degree murder charges
  • Brandon Taylor, 28, faces first degree murder charges

Police say both Johnson and Love are in custody unrelated charges and Taylor is still at large.

The shooting happened during an attempted robbery in the 1300 block of 15th Ave. in October, according to police.

Police say when they arrived on scene, a woman was suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

If you have any information on this incident or know the whereabouts of Brandon Taylor, you're being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

