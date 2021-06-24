Rivets walk off with kids day win in 1st game of DH

LOVES PARK (WREX) — After allowing 7 runs in the 4th inning and falling behind 8-2, the Rockford Rivets battled all the way back and won 9-8 in walk-off fashion in game 1 of a doubleheader with the Kalamazoo Growlers.

The Rivets allowed 7 runs in the 4th inning to dig themselves a big hole. Rain delayed the game for a bit in the middle innings, but the Rivets refocused after that, eventually scoring 3 runs in the 9th to walk off with the win. Daniel Cantu drove in the winning run on a single to left field.