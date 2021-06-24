Skip to Content

Rivets walk off with kids day win in 1st game of DH

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
5:37 pm Top Sports Stories
Rockford-Rivets-Web-Pic

LOVES PARK (WREX) — After allowing 7 runs in the 4th inning and falling behind 8-2, the Rockford Rivets battled all the way back and won 9-8 in walk-off fashion in game 1 of a doubleheader with the Kalamazoo Growlers.

The Rivets allowed 7 runs in the 4th inning to dig themselves a big hole. Rain delayed the game for a bit in the middle innings, but the Rivets refocused after that, eventually scoring 3 runs in the 9th to walk off with the win. Daniel Cantu drove in the winning run on a single to left field.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

More Stories

Skip to content