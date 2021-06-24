Report: Illinois roads among the worst in the U.S.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — President Joe Biden's proposed infrastructure deal could mean good things for the state of Illinois.

On Tuesday, TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, released a report on the state of Illinois' roads and bridges. It found that the state's critical infrastructure is deteriorating quicker that any other state in the country.

"So it's vital that we stay ahead of this problem," said Rocky Moretti, the Director of Policy and Research with TRIP.

While Illinois has reinvested in infrastructure recently, TRIP says it will need federal help to repair the state's systems. Due to the state's location, TRIP says it's critical to the nation's economy as freight trucks pass through the state.

"When there's not adequate resources to keep the transportation system in good shape, it's the consumer that ends up paying for it," said Moretti.

