One man shot, another arrested after shooting in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville say one man was taken to the hospital Thursday after another man shot him.

The Janesville Police Department says the shooting victim's injuries are not life threatening.

It all started around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Milton Avenue. Investigators say the two men, the 38-year-old shooting victim and 65-year-old Henry Tyler, got into an argument and Tyler shot the other man.

Tyler and the victim are family members, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Tyler was arrested and booked on a charge of reckless injury/domestic violence.

Police say there is no threat to the community.