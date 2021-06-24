Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated

Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the United States now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the vaccines have been and an indication that daily deaths — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the shots. New data suggests that fewer than 1% of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 in May were in people who were fully vaccinated. Vaccine remains scarce in much of the world. The U.S. supply, meanwhile, is so abundant that shots sit unused. All U.S. adults have been eligible to get the shots since April 19. Children 12 and older have been eligible for vaccination since the middle of May.