Harlem Board of Education announces a new District Superintendent

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The Harlem School District is officially welcoming a familiar face as their new superintendent.

The Harlem Board of Education hires Terrell Yarbrough, who was previously the principal at Harlem High School.

Yarbrough says he is blessed, humbled and overjoyed with gratitude with the board choosing him.

He will be replacing Julie Morris who is retiring at the end of June.

Yarbrough has been an educator for nearly 20 years, with experience at public, private, charter and parochial schools.

"I want parents, I want students, I want everyone to know that this is the place to be in the Stateline area," says Yarbrough. "So we're going to push for that and make sure it's a reality that when parents think about moving into this area, they choose Harlem first."

Yarbrough officially becomes superintendent on July 1.