Dodgers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Cubs

Chicago Cubs (41-33, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (44-30, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (4-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-0, 2.38 ERA, .89 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -235, Cubs +194; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers are 23-12 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .334 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the lineup with an OBP of .411.

The Cubs are 15-20 in road games. Chicago has hit 100 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Alec Mills earned his second victory and Matt Duffy went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Chicago. Garrett Cleavinger registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs and is batting .266.

Baez leads the Cubs with 46 RBIs and is batting .226.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 4-6, .153 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Mookie Betts: (illness), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.