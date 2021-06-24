Cubs have combined no-hitter through 7 innings vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are working on a combined no-hitter through seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Zach Davies issued five walks and used 94 pitches to get through the first six innings, but still managed to keep the defending World Series champions without a hit in the 16th start of his first season with the Cubs. Davies bounced back sharply after yielding a career-high eight runs in his last start against Miami. Those eight runs matched the number he had allowed in his previous six starts combined, and he regained his excellent form at Dodger Stadium despite some control issues. Ryan Tepera pitched a hitless seventh.