Bargainers say have policing ‘framework,’ but issues remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional bargainers say they’ve agreed to a bipartisan framework for overhauling policing procedures. But they released a barebones statement that provided no details, conceded that disagreements remained and left uncertain their prospects for crafting a compromise that has eluded them for a year. Negotiators vaguely described the status of their talks with three sentences released around dinner time. It came as the Senate left town for a two-week recess. It also came 13 months after George Floyd’s killing and with the shadow of next year’s elections lengthening over Congress’ work. It said they look forward to “getting a finalized proposal across the finish line.”