CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic but says this is expected to be the last time it does so. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31. The CDC said Thursday it’s “intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.” Dozens of members of Congress have told President Joe Biden the moratorium should be extended and strengthened.