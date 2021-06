BELVIDERE (WREX) — The shutdown at the Belvidere Chrysler Plant will continue another week per the plant's owner, Stellantis.

Originally, Stellantis scheduled the plant to be closed through the 4th of July, but now extended that closure out another week.

Stellantis says the continued shutdown is due to a global microchip shortage.

That shortage has kept Belvidere's plant closed since roughly March 29.