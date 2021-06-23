Witnesses: Airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray kills more than 50

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Health workers in Ethiopia’s Tigray region say an airstrike has hit a busy village market, killing at least 51 people, and soldiers blocked medical teams from travelling to the scene. The alleged airstrike in Togoga comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the Tigray region since the conflict began in November. An official with Tigray’s health bureau tells The Associated Press that more than 100 other people were wounded, more than 50 seriously, and at least 33 people are still missing. A nurse says a wounded baby died in one of the blocked ambulances.