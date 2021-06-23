United Way holds “Music at Midway,” honors retiring president and CEO

ROCKFORD (WREX) — People got to enjoy music, food and more at Midway Village Museum Wednesday.

It is part of United Way of Rock River Valley's Music at Midway. The group recognized companies that helped raise money for United Way. But the event was not just a celebration of United Way's supporters. It was also a celebration of President & CEO Paul Logli, who is retiring.

"I am humbled for the opportunity to serve and I am grateful for all of the people that really made it possible," said Logli.

Logli has been with United Way of Rock River Valley since 2008. His accomplishments include helping launch United Way's Strong Neighborhood Houses in the Stateline and look over the launch of Move the Middle. That is an initiative that aims to help sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Julie Bosma will replace Logli as President & CEO.

"I'm really excited just to start listening to the community," said Bosma. "First of all, obviously the staff and the board. But then just getting out to the community and the agencies and seeing how we can continue to build on the success that Paul has had with the United Way."

Logli's last day will be on June 30.