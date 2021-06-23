Rockford Police 911 centers unable to receive incoming calls

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police says a cut fiber optic line is not allowing the city's and Winnebago County's 911 centers to answer incoming calls.



Authorities say however, when wireless calls are made to 911, dispatchers see the number and where the call is coming from. Dispatchers then call the number and ask if they need police of fire.



Rockford Police says that if nobody answers, dispatchers will send an officer to the location.



Authorities add vendors are currently working on fixing the fiber optic line.

