Rivets edge Growlers, 8-7

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets scored 5 runs in the 1st, then didn't score again until they got 3 runs in the 8th, as they beat the Kalamazoo Growlers, 8-7.

Jared Cushing, Cam McDonald and Jake Donahue helped give Rockford the early lead, driving in those 5 1st inning runs. Kalamazoo answered with 5 runs in the 4th, then added runs in the 6th and 7th innings to make it a 7-5 game. But Rockford battled back in the 8th, with Cushing scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

The Rivets and Growlers are scheduled to play a doubleheader Thursday, with the 1st game set to begin at 11 a.m. Game 2 is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.