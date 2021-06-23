Skip to Content

Rivets edge Growlers, 8-7

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets scored 5 runs in the 1st, then didn't score again until they got 3 runs in the 8th, as they beat the Kalamazoo Growlers, 8-7.

Jared Cushing, Cam McDonald and Jake Donahue helped give Rockford the early lead, driving in those 5 1st inning runs. Kalamazoo answered with 5 runs in the 4th, then added runs in the 6th and 7th innings to make it a 7-5 game. But Rockford battled back in the 8th, with Cushing scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

The Rivets and Growlers are scheduled to play a doubleheader Thursday, with the 1st game set to begin at 11 a.m. Game 2 is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

