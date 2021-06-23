Report: Climate change means less snow for Yellowstone

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park visitors are encountering warmer temperatures and less snow as climate change alters its world-renowned environment. A report by U.S. and university researchers released Wednesday says average park temperatures in recent decades were likely the warmest of the last 800,000 years. Average annual snowfall also has decreased by nearly 2 feet since 1950. Temperatures in the region are up by more than 2 degrees since 1950 and expected to increase an additional five to 10 degrees by the end of the century. The changes come as the park attracts increasing crowds, adding to the strain on its natural resources.