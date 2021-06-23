Report: 4th of July gas prices to be highest since 2014

BOSTON (WREX) — If you plan on hitting the road for the 4th of July holiday weekend, you'll be paying more for gas than you have in recent years.

GasBuddy says even with some relief from a recent small drop in prices, the national average price of gas on July 4 is still expected to be $3.11 per

gallon.

The anticipated $3.11/g price would be 93 cents higher than the price of gas on the 4th of July weekend in 2020.

"With the economic recovery from COVID continuing, gasoline demand has been very strong. Amidst lower oil production as oil companies struggle to raise output, gas prices have been higher this summer than in the past few years," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "However, once market forces begin to balance, I expect prices to moderate this fall and over time, oil production will again rise, helping bring gas prices down to earth as soon as this fall, but the road may remain bumpy until the pandemic is behind us."

GasBuddy says with COVID recovery continuing this summer, oil prices are likely to remain elevated, keeping gas prices above $3 per gallon for most of the summer.

Labor Day is poised to feature $3+ prices as well, and should any hurricane disrupt supply chains, prices may rise even further.