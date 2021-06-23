Rain and thunderstorms are on the horizon, with a severe potential

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline has seen mostly dry conditions for the month of June. That will soon change as frequent rain and thunderstorm chances arrive as early as tomorrow. Some storms may even be severe.

Frequent rain chances:

Severe outlook for Thursday has the area under a 1 out of 5 risk.

Beginning tomorrow, chances for rain and thunderstorms return with a potential for severe weather for the end of the week. The Storm Predication Center has the Stateline under a 'marginal' risk for severe weather for Thursday. This is a 1, on a scale of 1 to 5 for severe risk. Winds look to be the main concern as well as possible flash flooding. Some large hail is also possible.

The last two days of the work week are expected to bring rain and thunder.

The end of your week features potential for severe storms once again. Friday also has a 'marginal' risk for severe storms. The rainfall that is expected from these next two days may pose a risk for flash flooding.

These systems may bring pockets of heavy rainfall. If one area in particular sees multiple rounds of heavy rainfall, there is a potential for flash flooding. Although we have seen drought conditions of recent, the dry ground may not handle large amounts of rainfall well, in short periods of time.

Rain chances remain elevated into the weekend and even into the next work week.

Closer to average:

With the frequent chances for rain and thunderstorms, temperatures may suffer as a result. The forecast highs by the weekend dip back into the upper 70's.

Temperatures are expected to stay within the lower 80's for the end of this week, not changing much as we look ahead into the next week. The extended forecast does feature temperatures bouncing back into upper 80's with dry conditions.