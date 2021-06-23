‘No zero risk’: UK move to increase Wembley fans questioned

LONDON (AP) — The British government is facing accusations of mixed messaging that could threaten its own plan to fully lift lockdown restrictions in England next month with its decision to allow more than 60,000 inside Wembley Stadium for the latter stages of soccer’s European Championship. Following a request from UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, to allow more fans inside the stadium for the semifinals on July 6 and 7 and the final on July 11, the government has agreed to increase capacity at the 90,000-seat stadium to 75%. The World Health Organization’s senior emergency officer said being outside offsets the risks but that “there is no zero risk.” One health expert called the Wembley decision a “recipe for disaster” given the more transmissible delta variant,