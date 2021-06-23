Hong Kong’s embattled Apple Daily to close by Saturday

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close no later than Saturday after police arrested five editors and executives and froze $2.3 million in assets linked to the paper. The board of directors says its print edition and online edition will cease due to “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong.” The widely expected move followed last week’s arrests. The paper’s closure comes as authorities crack down on dissent following months of anti-government protests in 2019. The announcement also coincided with the start of the city’s first trial under a tough national security law imposed by Beijing about a year ago.