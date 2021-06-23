Man exonerated in 1994 murder, gunned down outside Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — One of four men convicted and later cleared of the 1994 rape and murder of a Chicago woman has been shot to death. The Cook County medical examiner’s office revealed 42-year-old Michael Saunders of Homer Glen died of a gunshot to the head. Authorities in Calumet Park, were the shooting occurred Monday, haven’t revealed the circumstances of the shooting. Harold Richardson, Michael Saunders and Vincent Thames, along with Terrill Swift, spent more than a decade in prison before DNA evidence exonerated them in 30-year-old Nina Glover’s death. In 2011, tests showed that DNA found on Glover’s body matched that of Johnny “Maniac” Douglas, who was convicted in another killing. Douglas was shot to death in 2008.