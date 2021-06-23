Skip to Content

Lil’ Peaches get free baseball gloves in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the legacy of the Rockford Peaches lives on in the girls' baseball team, the Lil' Peaches, the team received a donation Wednesday from a complete stranger.

Ethan Bryan gave baseball gloves out to kids as he travels across the country doing the same for other little leagues. Bryan is also giving gloves to kids who play baseball in St. Louis, Chicago and at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

"I remember my first glove and doing the work and breaking it in and once it finally hit that sweet spot and you're like 'This is now my glove, it fits my hand, it's a part of me,' and these kids can experience that because of him and we thank him for that," Lil' Peaches coach Bethany Morlan said.

