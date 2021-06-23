Lego makes experimental brick from recycled plastic bottles

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toymaker Lego has presented its first building bricks made from recycled drinks bottles — an experimental project that if successful could eventually go into production. In a statement, the group said the prototype uses plastic from discarded bottles from the United States. On average, a one-liter bottle provides enough raw material for ten Lego bricks with two rows of four studs, said the company which is based in Billund, western Denmark. Lego said its team will continue to carry out tests over at least a year and then assess whether to move to the pilot production phase.