In ‘Good on Paper,’ Iliza Shlesinger becomes a leading lady

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger hopes she is entering a new phase in her career with the rom-com “Good on Paper.” It’s her first produced screenplay and first leading role in a film, not to mention that the story about a woman who finds out her boyfriend has been lying about everything from day one is something that actually happened to her. Shlesinger says she’s just always been very driven and knows she has to create her own opportunities if she wants to get to the next step. “Good on Paper” co-stars Margaret Cho and Ryan Hansen and hits Netflix on Wednesday.