IDNR: Rock River temporarily closing has nothing to do with potential contamination

ROCKTON (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is providing more information on the temporary closure of part of the Rock River near the Chemtool fire from last week.

IDNR announced earlier Wednesday the Rock River is now closed to recreational boat traffic from the Rockton Dam, in Winnebago County, upstream to the border of Wisconsin.

Officials say the area is "significantly dangerous" to the public because of low water levels and emergency crews working in the area.

The closure is intended to help keep both those emergency personnel, workers and the public safe as fire response continues and clean-up work begins, according to IDNR.

IDNR says the closure has nothing to due with potential contamination following the fire.

On Tuesday, volunteers and members of agencies like IEMA took to the streets of Rockton and South Beloit to take stock of any damage neighbors in the one-mile radius endured.

Also on Tuesday, authorities said US Fire Pump anticipates that all Chemtool fires will be extinguished in the next couple of days.