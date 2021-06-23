Hungary fans bemused by rainbow-flag reception in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Rainbow flags outnumbered German flags when soccer fans arrived for a European Championship game in Munich. Supporters were met at the exit of the Fröttmaning subway station by a host of volunteers from groups including Amnesty International, CSD Germany and S’AG Munich distributing rainbow flags to people attending Germany’s final Euro 2020 group game against Hungary. Other demonstrators turned up to protest UEFA’s decision to decline the Munich city council’s application to illuminate the stadium in rainbow colors as a protest against what it called Hungary’s “homophobic and transphobic legislation.” UEFA said it had to reject the request because of its political context as a criticism of Hungary.