Families in need receive free groceries, here’s how to catch the next Summer Family Market

LOVES PARK (WREX) -- Families with kids 18 and under got free groceries at a Summer Family Market Wednesday, two more will be held later in the summer.

No registration or documentation is needed, families receive a pre-packaged box of food which is put into their cars from volunteers.

The family market is put on by the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Rockford Park District and Community Action.

"This is just another way to supplement, helping people that maybe aren't able to get out to all of the pantries in the area every single day or just to add that little bit of extra to our families that need it," said Rosie Montgomery, Northern Illinois Food Bank Child Nutrition Program Specialist.

The next two Summer Family Markets will take place July 7 from 2 to 4 p.m., and August 11 from 4 to 6 p.m.