Brian Stokes Mitchell hosts a talk show with Broadway stars

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell will be hosting a new streaming talk show focusing on fellow artists like him who have made the jump from stage to film, television or music. The first clutch of guests on “Crossovers: Live!” include Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Shaiman and David Hyde Pierce. The six-episode first season starts July 26 with Vanessa Williams as guest. “Crossovers: Live!” will be available on Steller, a new pay live-event platform. Subscription tickets for the series are $49 and go on sale Wednesday. Mitchell is in many ways the perfect host for such a show, having a career that spans Broadway, television, film and concert appearances.