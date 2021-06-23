Bombing near Pakistan home of anti-India militant kills 3

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a powerful car bomb has exploded in a residential area in the eastern city of Lahore, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others. Wednesday’s blast happened in the Johar Town neighborhood, provincial police chief Inam Ghani told reporters. He confirmed that the bombing happened near the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Seed, who has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department. Saeed has been blamed by New Delhi for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.