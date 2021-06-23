Blinken brings Biden Europe charm offensive to Germany

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Germany as the Biden administration presses ahead with a diplomatic charm offensive designed to woo back wary Western European allies after four years of turbulent relations under former President Donald Trump. Blinken is on his second visit to Europe in seven days, having just accompanied President Joe Biden to leaders’ meetings in Britain and Belgium. Biden is determined to assure Europe that Trump’s transactional approach to transatlantic ties is a thing of the past despite some lingering differences with key allies over energy and defense priorities. Blinken will follow his visit to Germany with stops in France and Italy, his first to all three nations as Biden’s top diplomat.