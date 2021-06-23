Arkansas deputy fatally shoots teen during traffic stop

CABOT, Arkansas (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas aren’t saying what led a sheriff’s deputy to fatally shoot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop. The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said it has turned the investigation of the shooting that occurred at about 3 a.m. Wednesday over to Arkansas State Police. State police say the circumstances of the traffic stop and what led to the deputy to fire his gun at Hunter Brittain “will be documented in the investigation.” State police say Brittain was driving the truck that was stopped by the deputy, state police said. The shooting occurred outside an auto repair shop located south of Cabot.